Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman lost her life in the line of duty.
She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.
Metro Nashville Police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.
Police said they are honoring the sacrifice Dedman made on July 19, 2004.
Police remind drivers to slow down when cars are pulled over on the shoulder.