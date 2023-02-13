Darius Harshaw, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on February 9, 2023, by United States District Judge Jon P. McCalla for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The investigation, which was conducted jointly by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, began in August 2021. On September 15, 2021, officers executed a search warrant at Harshaw's residence and discovered 873 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, and a money counter.
Harshaw pled guilty to the charges on November 7, 2022. Upon completion of his sentence, he will be subject to five years of supervised release.
United States Attorney Kevin Ritz thanked Assistant United States Attorney Gregory Allen for prosecuting the case and the law enforcement partners who investigated it.