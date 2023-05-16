May 21-27 is Mailbox Improvement Week

The US Postal Service is encouraging customers to inspect and repair their mailboxes this week in honor of the annual Mailbox Improvement Week. From May 21-27, homeowners should check for any damage and make repairs as necessary.
"Repairing mailboxes improves the security, accessibility, and appearance of their mailboxes which makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers," said Tennessee District Manager, Omar Coleman.
Common repairs include replacing loose hinges, repainting rusted boxes, remounting mailbox posts, and replacing or adding house numbers. If a new mailbox needs to be installed, it must be a Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited-service mailbox.
Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but it must adhere to the guidelines set by their local post office in terms of flag, size, strength, and construction quality. Keeping these important requirements in mind will help streamline delivery and collection operations while improving service to the entire neighborhood.
For more information on replacing mailboxes, visit https://www.usps.com/manage/mailboxes.htm.