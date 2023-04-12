Mark your calendars: Tennessee’s 2023 spring turkey season starts April 15

Tennessee's statewide spring turkey season is set to open on Saturday, April 15, two weeks later than in previous years. The Young Sportsman Hunt was held April 8-9. The Commission made the changes to benefit the state’s wild turkey population and help improve reproduction.
After hearing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission delayed the statewide turkey season to increase nesting success. The bag limit for turkey hunting has been reduced from three birds to two birds, with only one being a juvenile or jake.
Select Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) will have different regulations, so hunters are reminded to check the regulations before hunting. The practice of fanning or reaping turkeys is now prohibited on all WMAs statewide due to safety concerns.
“This spring season is shaping up to be a good one,” said Roger Shields, Wild Turkey Program Coordinator for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “We had very good production across the state in 2021, so now we are seeing a lot of 2-year-old birds coming into maturity. If we have decent weather during the early part of the delayed season, we should have excellent hunting.”
The fourth spring turkey season requires hunters to “Tag Before You Drag” and use the TWRA on the Go app to E-tag and report their harvest in the field or attach a temporary transportation tag printed at the bottom of their license. To hunt, a combination hunting and fishing license, plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license is required and can be purchased online.
Hunting hours are from 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset. Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows. Sighting devices may also be used, but not those utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.
For more information on the 2023 spring turkey season, check the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide online at www.tnwildlife.org or visit TWRA offices and license agents.