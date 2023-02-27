After a year-long investigation, Edwin Hendrix of Bartlett, Tennessee, has been arrested by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.
Hendrix is accused of submitting 37 false time sheets for in-home care services for multiple TennCare patients between June 2020 and December 2021. The Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity initially provided information to the TBI that initiated the investigation.
On February 14th, an arrest warrant was issued for Hendrix on charges of TennCare Fraud and Theft between $2,500 and $10,000. Hendrix surrendered to authorities on February 21st and was subsequently booked into the Shelby County Jail and released on his own recognizance.
The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives funding from both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of Tennessee. In Fiscal Year 2022-2023, the grant award totaled $7,051,938.75 from the federal government and $2,350,646.25 from the state.