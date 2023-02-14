On Friday, the Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) announced they have taken in a 1-year-old black bear, who they have named Lovey Bear in honor of Valentine's Day.
The rescue found Lovey Bear near Laurel Falls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where he was examined at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The bear was malnourished and weighed only 13.2 pounds, a quarter of what a bear his age should weigh. Lovey Bear also had a broken right femur, and he was given deworming and pain management medication until he can have surgery to repair the femur.
He is currently staying in the Red Roof Recovery Center at ABR, where curators have lowered the adjustable ceiling to prevent him from standing or climbing. He had a successful surgery at the UT College of Veterinary Medicine to repair is femur, and will remain at ABR for a few weeks of convalescence.
Stay up-to-date with Lovey Bear's journey, at ABR's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AppalachianBearRescue/