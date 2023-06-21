As part of the 19th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will offer "Tennessee's Best-Looking Cruiser Award" to recognize the law enforcement agency with the best cruiser photo.
Local agencies such as the Marion County Sheriff's Department ask for your support, as they say they'd "love to be recognized and have the community's support."
You can view each county's submission photo and vote here.
Area agencies with no submission photo shown include Bledsoe County, Grundy County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Polk County, and Sequatchie County.
The deadline to vote is Friday, June 30, by 4:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM ET.
The website states that your entire vote will be void if you vote for an agency multiple times.
The contest winner will be announced and awarded at the Law Enforcement Challenge on Friday, August 4, and you can register online here or on-site to attend the event.
Tennessee's Best-Looking Cruiser Award contest is separate and does not interfere with the national Best-Looking Cruiser Award contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.
The THSO encourages everyone to vote in Tennessee's contest as well as the national contest.