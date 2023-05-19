Kristen Moon says she was very naive about the whole process of finding daycare. She was pregnant and working as a nurse practitioner in a local ER but hadn't planned ahead. She didn't know she needed to.
A colleague quickly opened her eyes to the fact that she needed to find childcare immediately.
Moon said, "The first place I called had a two-year waiting list, and they would not put me on the list; they said there was no reason."
She says she got the same response all over Chattanooga.
Moon ended up paying in advance to secure a spot.
One year later, she's delighted she could move 12-month-old Noah to a brand new school.
Moon says, "To drop him off in the morning knowing that no matter what my day is, my child is as well taken care of, there is no greater feeling."
Little Noah is all settled in after attending the Stanley School for about a week now. It is Chattanooga's newest early childhood education facility.
Stanley School President Julie Thomas has been giving tours and welcoming families. She says the response is enthusiastic.
"They were excited to have the Stanley School as an option for their child care for their children," said Thomas.
The school welcomed its first students this month. It should help to meet the needs of our community.
Tuition is in line with other private schools.
Thomas says, "Our tuition is 1300 a month. That is for all ages. Many providers elevate the tuition for infants and toddlers. We have the same tuition for all ages, including four meal options throughout the day.
Thomas says help is there for families who can't afford the price.
The state will pay a percentage of the tuition monthly. It's significant.
To view resources for child care payment assistance by state: Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee.
Katie Harbison, president of the Chambliss Center for Children, agrees. She says the state does offer a certificate program, a subsidy program for families to help them afford childcare. She says families can apply to the state, and once awarded a certificate, childcare programs can accept the certificate.
Harbison says her center has a long waiting list. "We have a waiting list of over 200 children, and many childcare programs have a waiting list, so we hear everyday stories of parents who can't return to work until they can find childcare. "
And the problem is more than local. Harbison says childcare is in crisis nationwide because of a shortage of workers and funding.
Harbison says, "The childcare industry is going to need a stable funding stream, not something that's going to come for one year and go away.
Our society already funds education. We fund K through 12, and we also need to figure out how we can fund those first years."
Mom Kristen Moon says," Every parent, every parent should be able to go to work and drop off their child knowing their child will be well cared for regardless of price."
And even though the cost is high, Moon's more than a-year-long journey to find the right care for her baby has a happy ending. She says, "I was on this mission to find a school that I knew was going to take care of my child, and so now that we found that, there are no words to describe the feeling, pure relief."