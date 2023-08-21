On Monday, a local group left from Lookout Mountain on a bus to attend Governor Bill Lee's special session in Nashville.
In wake of the Nashville Covenant School shooting that happened earlier this year, organizations are ready for their voices to be heard when it comes to stricter gun laws.
Members of different organizations came together to form the group "Neighbors for Gun Violence Prevention".
A member of the group, Isabel McCall, said that they are very passionate about attending the special session.
“We want to speak out. We feel passionate that Tennessee is not a safe place right now because of all these guns," McCall said. "Some of us have never done this before, and we want to participate. We want to have a voice.”
McCall said he group hopes that stricter gun laws will be passed that include better background checks, safe storage, and temporary transfer orders-- which allows law enforcement to remove firearms from the hands of those who present an imminent risk.
Natalie Jackson, a member of the group, said that their participation in Nashville is just the first step.
“We’re hopeful that our legislators will engage with courage and compassion and open minds and that they will carefully consider these vital issues,” Jackson said.
The group is scheduled to meet with the following three representatives to talk about their goals: Patsy Hazelwood, Yusuf Hakeem, and Greg Vital.
“We’re just excited to be able to start a conversation with them. We don’t expect miracles this time, but we’re taking first steps. We want to work together to find common ground to promote safer communities- that’s what we all want,” said Margy Oehmig, a member of the group.
Oehmig said that she no longer can sit on the sidelines and is ready to get involved with these issues.
"I’m just not able to sit back and watch anymore," said Oehmig. "When my 10-year-old grandson heard that I was going to Nashville, he started jumping up and down and thanking me and telling me how proud he was of me. This is why I’m doing it.”
