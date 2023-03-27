Teenage woman kills 3 students and 3 adults at private Christian school in Nashville

UPDATE: According to officials, the alleged shooter shot by officers was a female who appeared in her teens and was said to have entered through the school's side entrance.

She was said to have gone from the first to the second floor, firing multiple shots with two assault rifles and a handgun.

An SRO or SSO was not present "because it's a church."

Nashville Fire Department was dispatched for rescue task force response and entered the school to save those who were shot.

All remaining students were escorted out of the building by faculty and staff. One bus carried 74 students to the reunification site, while another had 34, where mental health experts were on standby.

PREVIOUS: Three students, three adults, and the alleged gunman have been confirmed dead at The Covenant School shooting Monday morning, per affiliates.

PREVIOUS STORY: TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to this morning’s school shooting scene.

Per Nashville Police, there is no current threat to public safety.

PREVIOUS STORY: Nashville Police say an active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.

Police say the shooter was engaged by MNPD and is now dead.

Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.

The Covenant School teaches students from Pre-School through 6th grade. It is located at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Niche.com says they have 204 students.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Nashville Fire Department is responding to an 'active aggressor' at The Covenant School.

Nashville FD said in a tweet Monday that multiple patients have been confirmed.

Parents coming to the school have been advised to go to 20 Burton Hills, as this is an active scene.

