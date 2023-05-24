Tennessee is set to see lots of Liams and Olivias over the next eighteen years, as revealed by the Social Security Administration's data for popular baby names in 2022.
With 433 boys named Liam and 392 girls named Olivia, the names rank as the most popular Tennessee state babies born last year.
The runner-up for boys was William, while Amelia came in second for girls. Rounding out the top five boys' names were Oliver, Noah, and James, and Emma, Harper, and Charlotte for the top five girls names.
The name Houston for boys, and Henley for girls was more popular in Tennessee than the rest of the US.
See the full list, and where your name ranks: https://www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/namesbystate.cgi