Postal employee Gary Powell, of Martin, Tenn., is being honored with the Postmaster General Hero Award on February 24 for his courageous act of heroism above and beyond the call of duty in rescuing an elderly customer from her burning apartment in October 2019.
The Postmaster General Hero Award is one of the most prestigious honors for postal employees, and is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.
Powell earned the award for his heroic act on October 31, 2019. On that day, he was walking toward apartments where he delivers mail when he noticed smoke coming from the other side of the building. He ran to the porch and saw flames coming from one of the apartments.
Powell started banging on the adjacent apartment to alert the neighbors and then called 911. He then went to the door of the apartment where the fire was burning and felt heat coming from it. He then ran to a side door where he heard the customer, an elderly handicapped woman, calling for help.
He was able to help her out of the apartment and safely to a neighbor where she was treated for mild smoke inhalation. Powell then re-entered the apartment and retrieved her wheelchair. The fire department eventually arrived and was able to save the structure with only limited damage.
Powell has been delivering mail in the same neighborhood for 35 years. After serving in the U.S. Army, he was looking for a career and was inspired by conversations with his Scout Master, who was the Postmaster at the Ridgely, TN Post Office. His father was a former letter carrier at the Union City, TN Post Office, which helped him decide that being a carrier would be a great career. He knew that being a carrier would be a good job and would make a great career – and he’s been delivering mail ever since.