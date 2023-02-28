Leading online restaurant supply store to invest nearly $104 million in Tennessee facility

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter have announced that The Webstaurant Store, LLC, a leading online restaurant supply store, will be investing nearly $104 million in a new distribution facility in Wilson County.
The Webstaurant Store, LLC, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and founded in 2004, will be locating the new operations in Lebanon’s Speedway Industrial Park and is expected to create 225 new jobs in Wilson County. The facility will utilize automated packing machines and will target increased demand for restaurant, industrial and other office supplies and equipment in the Midwestern U.S.
Hiring is expected to begin later this year and will continue into 2024. Those interested can apply here: https://www.webstaurantstore.com/careers/
Since 2019, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in nearly 5,600 job commitments and $1.1 billion in capital investment.
“Companies continue to invest in Tennessee because of our state’s exceptional workforce and unmatched business climate. I thank Webstaurant for its commitment to create 225 new jobs for the Tennesseans across Wilson County and welcome this great brand to the Volunteer State.”, said Gov. Lee.
TNECD Commissioner McWhorter also spoke of the news, “Tennessee’s central location and pro-business climate attract top-tier companies like Webstaurant to the state. We appreciate Webstaurant’s significant investment and believe Lebanon and Wilson County have the infrastructure and workforce needed to support this company’s new distribution operations.”
TVA senior vice president of Economic Development John Bradley, Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and Rep. Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon) expressed their support for the project as well.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development works to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth.