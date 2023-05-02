The Department of Justice, and its Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team, alongside international partners, announced the results of Operation SpecTor, an unprecedented endeavor to disrupt fentanyl and opioid trafficking on the darknet.
The operation saw 288 arrests, the most ever for any JCODE operation and nearly double that of the prior operation, as well as the most seizures ever, including 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of drugs (including 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics), and $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies, and over 100 federal operations and prosecutions.
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland remarked on the operation, stating: “Our message to criminals on the dark web is this: You can try to hide in the furthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes.”
Operation SpecTor was accompanied by a public awareness campaign called Operation ProtecTor aimed to promote public safety and spread awareness of resources for those struggling with substance abuse and who go through extreme lengths to obtain opioids.