On March 21, 2021, officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) agents responded to reports of a dead bald eagle in Tiptonville, Lake County. After interviewing witnesses, they executed search warrants on 44-year-old Jason Perkins' home and his father's residence. Perkins, who is a convicted felon, was found to have shot the bald eagle and firearms were recovered during the search warrants.
As a result, Perkins was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by an additional three years of supervised federal probation. TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon noted the successful partnership between the Lake County Sheriff's office, TWRA, and the USFWS and praised the hard work of all involved in ensuring justice was served.
The illegal take of a bald eagle violates numerous federal statutes including the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. This sentencing serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting and managing wildlife species for the benefit of all Tennesseans.
