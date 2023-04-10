Phillip Justin Williams of LaFollette, Tennessee, has been indicted on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Arson following a joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on December 29, 2022, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, to look into a house fire that had occurred in the 200 block of Magnolia Lane in LaFollette the previous day. Agents and investigators determined that the fire had been deliberately set, and their investigation revealed that Williams, the homeowner, was responsible for starting the fire. Additionally, prior to the fire, Williams had allegedly disabled the brakes of the vehicle driven by his estranged wife.
On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned the indictments against Williams, who was subsequently arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.