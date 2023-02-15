Tennessee students are being empowered to achieve postsecondary success through the use of career and technical student organizations (CTSOs).
This month, the state is celebrating Innovative School Models and National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month to highlight how students are utilizing CTSOs and CTE skills to improve their outcomes and prepare for the workforce.
“Through our innovative postsecondary work, Tennessee is aligning educator and community support with student leadership to provide opportunities for students to access the workforce earlier in their middle and high school journeys,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Our state is committed to ensuring all students are prepared for postsecondary success, regardless of the pathway they choose.”
CTSOs recognize and promote the concept of well-rounded students as being essential for all students to assume successful roles in society and in the labor market. Through CTE courses and CTSO participation, students gain hands-on activities, real-world practices, employability and citizenship skills, networking opportunities, and access to industry professionals.
CTE teachers and CTSO advisors are furthering these efforts by promoting CTE knowledge and skills integration within CTSOs and providing classroom resources, lesson plans, and professional development events.
Each CTSO must support one of Tennessee’s 16 nationally recognized career clusters and align directly with CTE course standards. Currently, the department recognizes the following seven:
- CTSOs that support CTE programs in Tennessee:
- DECA
- Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)
- The National FFA Organization (FFA)
- Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)
- Future Health Professionals (HOSA)
- Technology Student Association (TSA)
- SkillsUSA
"CTE courses provide students with hands-on activities, real-world practices, and networking opportunities while supplementing these experiences through CTSO participation,” said Michelle Henley, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Advisor/Business Teacher, Coffee County High School. “Students apply the knowledge and skills gained through these courses and organizations in their future personal, academic, and professional lives. Past FBLA members often send me messages about how their participation in the club has influenced them and continues to impact their lives on a daily basis."
With their support, Tennessee students are showing they are developing the leadership, responsibility, independence, confidence, and networking skills needed to succeed in their personal, academic, and professional lives. “Participating in a CTSO is one of the most impactful decisions a student can make,” said Daphne Douglas, Technology Student Association (TSA) Chapter Advisor, Powell High School. “TSA has sparked a passion in my students that has led to the students stepping up as school leaders, to constructing their own learning on topics outside of the classroom to be better prepared for competition and to developing soft skills like time management and communication skills. Being a TSA advisor has been one of my very favorite parts of teaching.”