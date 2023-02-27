A juvenile from Washington County has been charged in connection with a case involving multiple Daniel Boone High School football players.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began their investigation in November at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney.
The investigation revealed that a member of the Daniel Boone football team inappropriately touched and assaulted two of his teammates.
In January, the juvenile was charged with two counts of Assault-Offensive Touching and three counts of Aggravated Assault through petitions filed in Washington County, TN, Juvenile Court.
The juvenile was served with a court summons regarding the charges early this month.