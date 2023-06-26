Travellers in Tennessee will be able to reach their destinations without delay this Fourth of July, thanks to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
All construction-related lane closures on highways and interstates will be suspended from midnight July 1st, until 6 am July 5th, for maximum roadway capacity.
AAA predicts a record number of one million Tennesseans will be taking a trip over the holiday with 968,411 of them driving. TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley confirmed the decision to halt construction work, saying, “With so many people traveling on and around the Fourth of July, we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays.”
Despite lane closures being stopped during this time, motorists may still encounter long-term closures on construction projects, with reduced speed limits in work zones still in effect. Drivers should be aware that penalties for speeding, or other distractions like texting while driving, in work zones still stand; being convicted carries a fine of $250 to $500 with court fees, and possible insurance premium hikes.
To make sure you have the most up to date information during your travels, visit www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic or dial 511 for statewide travel info.