At a celebration dinner held at the Cherokee Country Club on November 3, the East Tennessee Historical Society Board of Directors honored Jenny and Randy Boyd, esteemed community leaders and philanthropists, as East Tennesseans of the Year.
The Boyds have donated more than $10 million to more than 100 charitable causes and are active members of the Old City Association. Jenny Boyd owns Boyd’s Jig & Reel and sits on the boards of the Tennessee Arts Commission, Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, and the Museum of Appalachia. Randy Boyd is the President of the University of Tennessee System and the founder of Radio Systems Corporation, Boyd Sports, and TnAchieves. The honorary co-chairs of the event were Bill and Crissy Haslam.
The East Tennessee Historical Society established the award in 2011 to recognize individuals who demonstrate integrity, dignity, leadership, and volunteerism and serve as ambassadors for East Tennessee.
Previous East Tennesseans of the Year include Bill Haslam, Jack Hanna, Roy Kramer, Pete DeBusk, Natalie Haslam, Phillip Fulmer, and Lamar Alexander.