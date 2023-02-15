Jackie, the beloved red panda at Zoo Atlanta, will soon be embarking on a new adventure.
The 5-year-old male will be leaving Atlanta for Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee during the week of February 20, 2023, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Red Panda Species Survival Plan® (SSP).
While Jackie’s fans are encouraged to visit this weekend before he departs for his new chapter, they won’t have to wait long to see the species again. As part of the SSP recommendation, two new female red panda sisters will be joining the Zoo Atlanta family.
Native to the Himalayas in Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India, red pandas are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In addition to their greatest challenge of habitat loss, red pandas are threatened by poaching for their pelts and capture for the illegal pet trade.
To help counteract these threats, Zoo Atlanta supports red panda conservation through its Mabel Dorn Reeder Conservation Endowment Fund. Funding from Zoo Atlanta works to enable continued support of the Red Panda Network’s reforestation nursery in Jaubari, Nepal.
Jackie’s move is an example of how collaborative programs like SSPs are essential to the long-term success and viability of animal populations in accredited zoos.