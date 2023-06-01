The IRT Clinic at Bledsoe County High School will offer free sports physicals on both June 3rd and June 4th, 8:00 am - 3:00 pm.
The schedule will be last names starting A-L on the 3rd and M-Z on the 4th.
The medical personnel will be provided by the military and an EKG will be included in the physical.
Students must bring a physical packet specific to Bledsoe County, which can be picked up at the middle or high school office. Parents must fill out and sign the papers before coming in for the physical.