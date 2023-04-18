A 16-year-old boy working on a hotel construction project in in Nashville fell to his death from the roof more than 11 stories in the air.
A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation has now found that Stover and Sons Contractors Inc., the employer of the minor, violated two hazardous orders of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and they were issued a $122,364 civil penalty for those violations.
It was also determined that Stover and Sons allowed the boy to work more than 8 hours a day and more than 40 hours per week when he was 15 years of age. In addition, they failed to pay overtime to employees when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, another violation of the FLSA.
They have paid $38,462 in back wages to 55 workers to resolve this issue.
The Tennessee Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations to the employer and they are currently contesting the penalties.
Kenneth Stripling, acting district director of the Wage and Hour Division stated, “Child labor laws were enacted to protect children from being put at risk in truly dangerous work conditions. The Wage and Hour Division is determined to enforce child labor laws to keep young workers safe, and to hold employers accountable for their failures to comply with the law.”