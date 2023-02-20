Nine inmates at the Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) in Memphis were treated to a special Valentine's Day visitation with their daughters. The annual event, hosted by the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), aims to reunify families and strengthen the bond between fathers and children during incarceration.
The young ladies were presented with flowers, tiaras, and enjoyed food, dancing, and games with their fathers. “Establishing a constructive atmosphere within the family strengthens the bond between parent and child, leading to many positive results,” said MLTC Superintendent Taurean James.
In addition to the father-daughter event, MLTC has also hosted “Ties with Dad” to reconnect sons, grandsons, and nephews with the father figures in their lives. “When the relationship between an incarcerated individual and their children is strengthened, it provides numerous advantages for both parties,” said James.
MLTC is a transition center that uses evidence-based programming, skill development, and a transitioned approach to reduce recidivism and improve an offender’s chance of successful reentry. The Valentine's Day visitation event is just one of many initiatives to help inmates reconnect with their families and reintegrate into society.