Seven service dogs trained by offenders in Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) custody graduated from the Retrieving Independence (RI) program.
After spending up to two years living inside TDOC facilities to receive their training, the dogs have now left prison and are on their way to their forever homes in the community with their owners.
This is the 11th year that TDOC has partnered with RI to offer the program inside the Turney Center Industrial Complex (TCIX) and the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center (DJRC).
To date, around 100 service dogs have graduated and been placed with individuals living with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities, or with facilities within the community. These special dogs are trained to meet the specific needs of the person they’re matched with, such as mobility assistance, diabetic alert, seizure alert, and mental/emotional needs such as PTSD and anxiety.
At the graduation ceremony at TCIX, RI CEO Lauren Dougall praised the offenders for their hard work, saying, “The training you provided is going to affect not only the person they’re with, but also the family, friends, and the people they encounter."
For the offenders that took part in the program, it offered them a sense of responsibility and purpose, and the chance to give back to society. “It helps to restore dignity – being able to make a contribution to somebody in need and do something important,” said Tyler, an inmate trainer at TCIX.
Currently, there are 28 service dogs being trained by offenders within TDOC. RI relies heavily on the help of volunteers to keep puppies until they are old enough to start their training, as well as for weekend furloughs where dogs leave the prison for socialization with the public.
To apply for a service dog or to become a volunteer, please visit https://riservicedogs.org/.