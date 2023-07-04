Tennessee Rural Health Care Task Force has released their long-awaited report, detailing policy recommendations to improve health access, and outcomes for rural Tennesseans.
Governor Bill Lee established the Task Force to support his mission to serve rural communities and build on the success of the reduction in Tennessee’s economically-distressed counties.
“Since 2019, we’ve made record strides in expanding opportunity for Tennesseans, particularly across our rural communities,” said Gov. Lee. “As we continue to invest in and strengthen rural Tennessee, I look forward to reviewing the Task Force’s recommendations to identify new opportunities for our administration to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the state.”
The Task Force, comprised of 34 public and private stakeholders representing the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly and rural health care leaders and community members, worked from May 2022 to June 2023 to develop evidence-based recommendations.
The Task Force’s final report includes policy opportunities, budget recommendations, legislative agenda items, and innovative programs across three priority areas – access to care, workforce development, and social drivers of health.
The report was produced after months of hard work from state and national policy experts, as well as conversations with rural communities and providers.
"We applaud the Task Force's work, and its commitment and collaboration to address the unique health care challenges rural areas face," said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP.
The report’s recommendations include establishing a Center of Excellence; offering incentive programs to attract specialty providers; improving insurance access; increasing early exposure to health care careers; expanding loan repayment programs; and investing in County Health Councils.
“The Task Force’s high-impact recommendations provide a comprehensive roadmap to improve the health care access of rural Tennesseans for generations to come. We are excited to review these recommendations and collaborate with the State to bring these innovative ideas and technologies to our rural communities.”, said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Lisa Piercey.
If implemented, the task force says these suggestions have the potential to transform the landscape of rural health care in Tennessee and improve opportunities for education and economic mobility.