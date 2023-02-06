The American Immigration Council’s report underscores the key role of immigrant healthcare workforces in Tennessee. The report found that there is a growing demand for healthcare workers in the state, and immigrants are helping to meet that demand.
The report found that immigrants in the state often punch above their weight and represent a share of healthcare workers in roles such as physicians, surgeons, and respiratory therapists. The report also found that there is an increasing need for bilingual healthcare workers in Tennessee, and immigrants can help contribute to the growing multilingual and cultural competency needs in the healthcare workforce. Despite the need, many immigrants who have received specialized training abroad cannot practice in Tennessee.
“Communities across these 13 states, and the nation, have faced dire healthcare worker shortages for years, a challenge that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many immigrants have received specialized education, licensing, and training internationally that would qualify them to help meet these needs today, but they continue to face barriers to practicing in the United States,” said Leani García Torres, Chief of Staff at the American Immigration Council. “To meet the growing healthcare needs across these states, especially in rural counties, the states need innovative policies that attract and retain talent and create career pathways that help ensure everyone has access to quality care.”
The research underscores the key role of immigrant healthcare workforces in Tennessee and 12 other states. Many immigrants in Tennessee have received specialized education, licensing, and training internationally that would qualify them to help meet the state’s growing healthcare needs.
The report highlights the state's need to innovative policies that attract and retain this talent and create career pathways to help ensure everyone has access to quality care.