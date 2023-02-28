The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $5.6 billion in funding, allocated to states, urban counties, insular areas, DC, Puerto Rico, and local organizations, to support the needs of families and individuals.
In Tennessee, $92,229,489 will be divided among five HUD programs, including Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) with $50,082,668, Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) with $28,265,235, Recovery Housing Program (RHP) with $1,368,779, Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) with $4,388,155 and Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS (HOPWA) with $8,124,652. These annual formula grants provide critical funding for a wide range of activities including affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance.
“Viable communities must promote integrated approaches to develop decent housing, suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to the most vulnerable,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds allow communities to address their unique needs by prioritizing what matters most to their residents and letting them own their investments in community development through these important federal resources.”