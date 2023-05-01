Residents of Roane and Union Counties are encouraged to take advantage of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service on Saturday, May 6. TDEC will have designated drop-off locations in both counties, where Tennesseans can bring household hazardous waste – such as cleaning fluids, pesticides, swimming pool chemicals, and more – to be disposed of properly.
A person does not need to live in the county to participate.
The Roane County location is the Roane County Recycling Facility (215 White Pine Rd., Harriman) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and the contact is Tony Brashears at (865) 456-1942.
The Union County location is the Union County Solid Waste Center (295 Wolfe Rd., Luttrell) from 8 a.m.-noon and the contact is Lora Tharp at (865) 992-2666.
"We are pleased to provide this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”
Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 24 million pounds of material has been properly disposed of by over 370,000 Tennessee households. There have been over 1,450 one-day collection events.
When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.
For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link: https://www.tn.gov/environment/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-program.html.