NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Hendersonville High student has filed a lawsuit against the Sumner County Board of Education, claiming their son was sexually assaulted before football practice, according to court documents.
The family filed the lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday, claiming the student was tackled to the ground before football practice on Sept. 29, 2022, and pinned down by a teammate twice his size. His teammate pulled his pants and underwear down, and a second teammate smeared chocolate pudding on his buttocks.
The lawsuit states the student’s teammates and peers crowded around him and cheered during the assault. They also continued to harass him after the assault.
According to the lawsuit, at least two teammates filmed the assault, which occurred in the fieldhouse.