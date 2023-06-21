Lawrence Lamons III of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, was convicted on five counts of TennCare fraud. An investigation showed that Lamons had obtained controlled substances by doctor shopping, meaning he had received prescriptions from multiple doctors within a 30-day period without informing any of them of this. Lamons was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and will have to pay $1,250 in fines along with repaying TennCare $254.84.
Chad D. Holman, Inspector General of the Office of Inspector General (OIG), commented that Lamons had been faced with similar charges on five other occasions prior to this conviction, further emphasizing the OIG's commitment to safeguarding the TennCare program.
The OIG's "Most Wanted" list can be found online at their website, and anyone with information on a wanted subject is asked to use the contact info given: https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html
The OIG's Cash for Tips Program provides rewards to Tennesseans who give tips leading to TennCare fraud convictions. Call 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or log onto the OIG website and click on "Report TennCare Fraud" if you suspect any fraudulent activity.