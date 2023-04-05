Hamilton County is changing its spending rules.
Commissioners voted Wednesday to increase the county's procurement spending limit, the amount of money departments can spend on a given issue in a given year without needing approval from the county commission.
They approved increasing the limit from $25,000 to $50,000 by a vote of 9-2.
"We have our team, our administrators that are getting bids dropped because they don't meet the threshold," said Commissioner Jeff Eversole, who introduced the change.
Eversole and other supporting commissioners said it would make it easier for administrators to approve contracts and do business with companies.
Administrators told commissioners Wednesday that they were losing bids because companies could not adhere to the county's current rules.
"In order for them to keep that quote that long, they have to raise the price," said Lindsey Parrish, the county's procurement and contract manager. "Because they're not able to keep folks as long as we need them to right now."
The change was proposed when the state increased the limit counties could set for their procurement rules.
Commissioner David Sharpe, who ultimately voted against the change along with Commissioner Joe Graham, tried to find a compromise Wednesday. He proposed increasing the limit to just $35,000.
"As opposed to using arbitrary numbers that were offered as options from the state of Tennessee," Sharpe said.
Commissioners eventually narrowly turned down Sharpe's proposed amendment.
"If we just give the mayor the authority, we are abdicating," said Commissioner Warren Mackey. "We are abdicating our responsibility to oversee this county's money."
Commissioner Mackey said he was against the change, too. But he said he changed his mind after hearing directly from administrators about how the increased limit would make their jobs easier.
"We're asking you to give us the ability between $25,000 and $50,000 to be able to pivot and move faster on those things," said Parrish.
The change would not affect the procurement rules for the county attorney's office and other professional roles in the county. That limit would stay at $25,000.
Last year, Mayor Weston Wamp cited violations of that rule as one of the reasons why he wanted to terminate County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's contract. That legal dispute is still ongoing.