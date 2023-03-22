On December 11th, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents began an investigation into the alleged assault of Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson of the Greeneville Police Department. The investigation revealed that on December 10th, Hixson had assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument at a home in the 100 block of Sunnyside Ridge Drive in Greeneville.
On March 13th, the Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hixson with one count of Simple Assault. Hixson turned himself in and was booked into the Greene County Jail, with a bond set at $2,000.