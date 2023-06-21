Governor Bill Lee has announced the launch of a nearly $200 million grant program to further bolster safety measures within Tennessee schools. This comes as a result of the Governor's successful partnership with Legislature in passing safety measures into law during the 2023 legislative session. Funding will be provided to place an armed school resource officer at every public school and upgrades to physical security, both for public and non-public schools around the state.
“We are proud to be making investments in the continued safety of our students and teachers,” Lee said. “We invite every local law enforcement agency and school to work with us in applying for these grants.”
The grant programs outline the following:
A Statewide School Resource Officer Grant of up to $75,000 per year per school, to be administered by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, with applications being accepted on a rolling basis; and a Public & Non-Public Security Grant, through the Tennessee Department of Education, totaling $40 million and $14 million, respectively, to be used subject to the required yearly safety assessment of each school.
Public school grant applications are due no later than September 29, whilst Non-public schools must submit with preliminary applications due no later than August 4, and final applications due on October 27.
Learn more how TN has enhanced school safety legislation and security at Tennessee schools since 2019: https://www.tn.gov/governor/news/2023/5/10/gov--lee-signs-strong-school-safety-measures-into-law.html