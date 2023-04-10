As announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers, the City of South Pittsburg will receive two loans totaling $3.45 million to improve its water infrastructure.
The loans were approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with a loan of $1.6 million going to the Tullahoma Utilities Authority.
These loans will make important water infrastructure projects more affordable for communities across the state.
The City of South Pittsburg will receive a $2.7 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program to improve its water storage and distribution system and a $750,000 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program to correct infiltration and inflow issues in its wastewater collection system.
The State Revolving Fund Loan Program offers lower interest rates than private financing for communities, utility districts, and water and wastewater authorities.
The TDEC has awarded $46,245,000 in drinking water loans and $50,478,445 in clean water loans this fiscal year to meet the state's infrastructure needs.
Since their inception in 1987 and 1996, Tennessee's Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded over $2 billion in low-interest loans, and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded over $300 million in low-interest loans.
