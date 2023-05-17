Tennessee's Republican governor signs school safety legislation following Nashville shooting

Today Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order to advance the state's position as a national leader in nuclear energy.

This order will create an advisory council comprising fifteen members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee's Congressional Delegation, and Key Nuclear industry stakeholders. 

Gov. Lee says the council will seek to build upon the state's legacy in nuclear innovation and drive continued investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee.

"Nuclear energy plays an incredibly important part in the future of America's energy grid. It's safe, it's clean, said Gov Lee." 

He adds this executive order, in hindsight, will create better opportunities for the state, which is something he says we've seen before with other industries like automotive manufacturing.

Gov. Lee says it will be a couple of months before the 15-member council board is selected, but behind me is a list of a few recommendations the advisory board will recommend to advance Tennessee's ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy:

  • Funding opportunities for state government, local governments, and the private sector.
  • Federal actions that Tennessee should pursue with federal partners and agencies.
  • Storage and waste practices that continue the state's long history of conserving Tennessee's natural resources.

