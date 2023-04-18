Fun and Free - Kids Fishing Day in Cherokee National Forest

On April 22nd, the USDA Forest Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be hosting a free fishing event for children 15 years and younger at the Cherokee National Forest’s Ocoee/Hiwassee Ranger District.
The event will be held at Spring Creek, located off U.S. Highway 411 approximately six miles north of Benton and five miles south of Etowah. Catchable size trout will be stocked for participants.
Snacks will be provided, and no fishing licenses or permits are required. A non-fishing parent or guardian must accompany each child.
The event is sponsored by Trout Unlimited, Tennessee State Parks, North Cleveland Walmart, Bargain Barn, Etowah Chamber of Commerce, Polk County / Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce, and Superior Sanitation of Athens.
For more information, please contact Bo Reynolds, Biological Technician, at (423) 338-3319, or bo.reynolds@usda.gov.