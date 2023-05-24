The Department of Revenue in Tennessee is hosting a free webinar on May 30 at 9 am Central Time to discuss the various tax exemptions available for nonprofit organizations in the state.
The webinar is open to all and registration is available here.
The webinar itself will discuss quasi-exemptions for sales and use taxes, business taxes, franchise and excise taxes, and other miscellaneous taxes for nonprofits in the state.
The webinar is part of a free series that the department offers each month open to the public. More information can be found on their website.