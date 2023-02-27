Registration is open for the Tennessee Department of Revenue's free webinar on motor fuel taxes in Tennessee on February 28 at 9 a.m., Central time.
This webinar is part of their monthly series open to the public, and more information can be found on their website here.
The Department of Revenue is responsible for the collection of taxes and fees associated with state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, with about 87 percent of total state revenue collected in the 2022 fiscal year amounting to $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.
To find out more, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.