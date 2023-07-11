Free webinar for new businesses, July 12

Tomorrow, July 12, the Department of Revenue is offering a free webinar exclusively for new businesses in Tennessee, offering information on state tax obligations and other helpful resources.
Beginning at 8:30 am CT, participants in the webinar will learn about important topics for new businesses like tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get assistance from the Department of Revenue and other state agencies.
This is the fourth webinar in a series hosted by the Department of Revenue each quarter.
Registration for the free webinar can be found on the department’s website here.