A former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law for assaulting an arrestee in January 2021. Armando Bustamante, who was working as an MPD officer at the time, admitted to striking the man in the head with his service weapon and his hands, causing bodily injury.
“This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable.”
U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee, Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Douglas S. DePodesta of the FBI Memphis Field Office all expressed their commitment to protecting civil rights and holding those who violate them accountable.
Bustamante faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. A sentencing date has been set for June 15. The FBI Memphis Field Office investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pritchard and Trial Attorney Nikhil Ramnaney of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.