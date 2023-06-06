Former Chattanoogan Mitch Rossell will have a national stage for his music Tuesday night, appearing among contestants in the 18th season of "America's Got Talent" on NBC.
In a Facebook post, the singer/songwriter urged fans to tune in "to see what song I did and see what Simon Cowell Heidi Klum Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel think of it. Let's goooooo!!!!"
Rossell, who attended Silverdale Baptist Academy and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, has no shortage of songs to perform for the judges, including hits for country music royalty.
