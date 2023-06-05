Ashlee White, a former administrative assistant at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City, has been indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury on charges of theft of property in excess of $60,000.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), acting on a request from 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, conducted an investigation into allegations of theft from the church in August. The investigation revealed that, between January 2017 and July 2022, White used the church's credit card to make personal purchases amounting to over $80,000.
White was arrested on May 3rd and booked into the Washington County Jail with a $25,000 bond.