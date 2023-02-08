Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter today announced MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC will invest $6 million to locate its first U.S. production facility in Memphis, Tennessee.
The new facility in an existing building on Outland Road will create nearly 130 new jobs in Shelby County and better serve the company's U.S. customer base of solar panel manufacturers.
MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is based in Portugal, with a participation from Metalogalva Group, from Portugal, and Soufer Group, from Brazil.
Once MSS Steel Tubes becomes operational in Tennessee, Metalogalva Group will employ more than 1,800 people across its production facilities in four continents. TNECD has supported 70 economic development projects in Shelby County since 2018, resulting in approximately 9,200 job commitments and $3 billion in capital investment.
“Our strong business climate and unmatched workforce make Tennessee the ideal place for global manufacturers like MSS Steel Tubes to thrive. I thank this company for its commitment to job creation across Memphis and look forward to this company’s continued success,” said Gov. Bill Lee.
“Centrally located in the Southeast and a hub for logistics, we can’t think of a better location for MSS Steel Tubes’ first U.S. production facility than Memphis, Tennessee. We appreciate MSS Steel Tubes for placing its confidence in Shelby County and look forward to the growth and prosperity that this project will bring to the region,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
“We are excited to open this new plant in Memphis and contribute to the development of the region and becoming part of the local community. Our business relies heavily on fast, affordable and reliable transportation, and Memphis is uniquely positioned to meet our requirements. This region is a destination of choice for manufacturers, and we believe that we will find locally the answer to a wide range of ancillary needs to our industrial activity,” said Margarida Caetano, CFO, Metalogalva Group.