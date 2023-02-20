This week, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) is launching a big push to reach high school seniors and their families with the goal of completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before the March 1st Tennessee Promise deadline.
This effort, known as “Finish the FAFSA Week” (February 20-24, 2023), is part of an overall goal to increase the college-going rate for the high school class of 2023 to at least 60 percent.
Completing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps in making college affordable. Students who complete the FAFSA are also more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework, and obtain a degree or credential. The FAFSA is also a key factor in determining eligibility for Tennessee Promise, which provides up to two years of tuition-free college.
Unfortunately, Tennessee students are currently lagging behind the FAFSA completion rate from previous years, at just 58%. This means Tennessee families are potentially leaving hundreds of thousands dollars of free financial aid on the table this year by not completing the FAFSA.
To help students and families complete the FAFSA, THEC and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation have provided a number of resources at CollegeforTN.org. These resources include step-by-step FAFSA-filing instructions and videos, as well as guides for high schools to strengthen their FAFSA completion numbers.
THEC Interim Executive Director Dr. Robert Smith said, “Education and training after high school pave the way for students to access the career – and life – they want. By completing the FAFSA, students unlock important financial aid that supports their long-term career goals. We encourage every high school senior to complete the FAFSA before the March 1st Tennessee Promise FAFSA deadline.”