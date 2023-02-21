The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge announced a major milestone in the agency's efforts to help Americans stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) programs, approximately 2 million homeowners with FHA mortgages were able to stay in their homes from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 through December 2022. This includes 37,600 homeowners in Tennessee.
FHA's COVID-19 toolkit has now been extended to help all eligible borrowers who are struggling to avoid foreclosure, regardless of the reason for their hardship. This includes updates that increase the limit on the amount of interest-free arrearages that borrowers can pay at the end of their mortgage term to help maximize the number of borrowers able to retain their homes despite higher interest rates. Mortgage servicers may begin offering these options to borrowers immediately, with the mandatory effective date of the changes set for April 30, 2023.
In the last two years, FHA has helped 1,845,000 mortgage holders enter into an agreement with their mortgage servicer to have their mortgage payments paused or reduced (forbearance) due to Covid-19. Additionally, 1.2 million (most of whom obtained this help after a forbearance) were able to resume payments and put any arrearages at the end of their mortgage, or obtain a loan modification that reduced their payment to avoid foreclosure. Currently, there are another 58,000 borrowers working with their servicer to finalize an option to avoid foreclosure. For borrowers of color specifically, FHA helped 800,000 individuals and families of color through forbearance, and almost 550,000 through a loss mitigation option.