TBI agents conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Stewart Lee Mosher, of Erwin, TN, after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
On Tuesday, TBI agents, with assistance from the Erwin Police Department, the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at Mosher’s residence in the 100 block of Valley View Drive.
He is currently being held in the Unicoi County Jail on one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and one count of Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, with a $100,000 bond.