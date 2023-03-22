On March 9th, a two-day undercover operation led by special agents from the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force resulted in the arrest of eleven men who were accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
The investigation involved placing decoy advertisements on websites known to be connected to prostitution and commercial sex cases. All eleven men were booked into the Sullivan County Jail and charged with various counts of Solicitation of a Minor and Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, in addition to other related offenses.
Chief Matt Austin of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department stated that, “This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children. Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”
For more information about human trafficking and law enforcement’s actions to address the issue in Tennessee, visit www.ITHasToStop.com.