On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the East Tennessee Historical Society will be hosting the East Tennessee Regional History Day Competition at the University of Tennessee Knoxville Student Union.
Student performances, exhibits, documentaries, papers, and websites will be judged from 10:00–11:30 a.m., and the awards ceremony will take place at 2:40 p.m. The top winners of the competition will have the opportunity to compete at the state competition in Nashville, TN (sponsored by the Tennessee Historical Society) in April.
East Tennessee History Day is a regional competition of National History Day. 146 students representing 14 schools throughout East Tennessee have advanced to Knoxville to compete in person for the opportunity to represent the East Tennessee Region at the state contest in Nashville (sponsored by the Tennessee Historical Society) in April. Throughout the year, students have researched topics surrounding the 2022-2023 theme Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas, and competing in one of five categories – exhibits, performances, papers, documentaries, and websites.
The East Tennessee Historical Society encourages all members of the community to come out and show their support for these dedicated students on February 28.
Following East Tennessee History Day, Tennessee History Day 2023 is scheduled for April 15, 2023.
For more information on East Tennessee History Day, please visit easttnhistory.org.