The East Tennessee Historical Society (ETHS) has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Arts and Culture Alliance American Rescue Plan (ARP) Renewal Program, managed on behalf of Knox County and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
These funds will be used to support ETHS's education department in providing evidence-based programs and services to combat the impact of lost instructional time for Knox County K-12 school children.
ETHS is especially proud of the work they do with Knox County teachers and students, specifically those who qualify for Title 1 funds. Through the support of the grant and other sponsorships, they are able to provide free educational programming to schools who face economic challenges, and strive to provide equitable programming to students in Knox County and throughout the region.
To further the reach of ETHS, Education Program Manager Dani Manley is working to expand the existing education volunteer corps and provide additional training to ensure a consistent educational experience. She is also working to develop virtual alternatives to some of our most popular programs, increasing the range of the ETHS education department and allowing them to more regularly serve the East Tennessee region.
The Arts and Culture Alliance American Rescue Plan grant will ensure Dani can continue to develop and broaden ETHS student programming over the next year.